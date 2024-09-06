The wait continues for Ja’Marr Chase, Bengals

It didn’t happen on the same day that Joe Burrow got his new contract a year ago. Will it happen today?

In 2023, the Bengals and their franchise quarterback worked out a second deal on the Thursday before the start of the regular season. That day this year (yesterday) had become the unofficial deadline for a new deal for receiver Ja’Marr Chase.

At last word, the two sides were still locked in a fight over the terms of the contract.

Through it all, Chase has been practicing on a limited basis. On Friday, the Bengals will be required to apply an availability label for Sunday’s opener against the Patriots.

Will he be questionable? Doubtful? Out? Or off the report?

If a deal doesn’t happen today, it could get ugly. So far, there has been minimal rhetoric or drama. If it gets to the point where the Bengals expect Chase to play without security and with only $4.8 million in total 2024 compensation, a largely quiet situation could start getting loud.