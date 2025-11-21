Theo Benedet questionable for Bears, D’Andre Swift has no injury designation

The Bears plan to have running back D’Andre Swift on the field against the Steelers on Sunday, but they’re less certain about one of their starting offensive linemen.

Left tackle Theo Benedet is questionable to play due to a quad injury. Benedet was added to the injury report on Thursday and has been a limited participant in practice the last two days.

Swift was limited early in the week by a hip injury, but moved up to full participation Thursday and has no injury designation for the weekend.

Safety Jaquan Brisker (shoulder), cornerback Kyler Gordon (calf), and cornerback Jaylon Johnson (groin) are listed as questionable. Running back Roschon Johnson (thumb), linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (groin), linebacker T.J. Edwards (hand, hamstring), running back Travis Homer (hamstring, knee), and linebacker Noah Sewell (elbow) have been ruled out.