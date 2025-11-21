 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_refereeinjured_251121.jpg
Referee Hill carted off during Bills vs. Texans
nbc_pft_texans_flowers_251121.jpg
Wild finish caps off Texans’ win over Bills
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251121.jpg
Sanders, Jones must show something in Week 12

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_refereeinjured_251121.jpg
Referee Hill carted off during Bills vs. Texans
nbc_pft_texans_flowers_251121.jpg
Wild finish caps off Texans’ win over Bills
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251121.jpg
Sanders, Jones must show something in Week 12

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Theo Benedet questionable for Bears, D’Andre Swift has no injury designation

  
Published November 21, 2025 03:07 PM

The Bears plan to have running back D’Andre Swift on the field against the Steelers on Sunday, but they’re less certain about one of their starting offensive linemen.

Left tackle Theo Benedet is questionable to play due to a quad injury. Benedet was added to the injury report on Thursday and has been a limited participant in practice the last two days.

Swift was limited early in the week by a hip injury, but moved up to full participation Thursday and has no injury designation for the weekend.

Safety Jaquan Brisker (shoulder), cornerback Kyler Gordon (calf), and cornerback Jaylon Johnson (groin) are listed as questionable. Running back Roschon Johnson (thumb), linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (groin), linebacker T.J. Edwards (hand, hamstring), running back Travis Homer (hamstring, knee), and linebacker Noah Sewell (elbow) have been ruled out.