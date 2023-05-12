Third-rounder Kendre Miller, three other draft picks sign with Saints

The Saints have signed four players from their 2023 draft class.

Running back Kendre Miller is the highest pick who has agreed to a contract with the team. The third-rounder ran for 2,410 rushing yards and 26 touchdowns in 33 games at TCU. He joins Andre Kamara and Jamaal Williams in the New Orleans backfield.

The Saints also signed fourth-round offensive lineman Nick Saldiveri, fifth-round safety Jordan Howden, and sixth-round wide receiver A.T. Perry. All four players have four-year deals to kick off their NFL careers.

First-round defensive tackle Brian Breese, second-round defensive end Isaiah Foskey, and fourth-round quarter Jake Haener were the team’s other draft choices this year.