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Three-time Super Bowl champ Monte Coleman dies at 68

  
Published April 26, 2026 06:30 PM

The Washington Commanders announced the death of three-time Super Bowl champ Monte Coleman at 68 on Sunday.

Coleman was an 11th-round pick by the franchise in 1979 and spent his entire 16-year career as a linebacker with the team. Coleman was part of all three championship teams during the Joe Gibbs era and is in the franchise’s Ring of Fame.

“Monte Coleman was one of the greatest players in Washington history,” Commanders owner Josh Harris said in a statement. “He was one of the pillars of our championship defenses having played for all three Super Bowl-winning teams. His durability and leadership set the standard for what it meant to suit up for the Burgundy & Gold.”

Coleman became the head coach at Arkansas-Pine Bluff after retiring as a player and went 40-71 over 10 seasons in that job.