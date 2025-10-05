 Skip navigation
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 5
Court denies request for rehearing in Gruden case
Can Patriots match up against Bills in Week 5?

Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
It's Week 4 Big Shield giveaway time
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 5
Court denies request for rehearing in Gruden case
Can Patriots match up against Bills in Week 5?

Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
It's Week 4 Big Shield giveaway time
Through four weeks, only the Jets don’t have a takeaway

  
Published October 5, 2025 10:24 AM

On Sunday, the Jets will try to get their first win of the season, against the Cowboys. Along the way, they’ll also try to get their first takeaway of the season.

The Jets are the only NFL team that has forced neither a fumble nor an interception in 2025.

And if the Jets don’t create a turnover against the Cowboys, the Jets will become the first team since at least 1933 — when turnovers were first tracked — to go five games without getting one.

Meanwhile, the Jets have coughed the ball up seven times. The easy (for most, not for me) math results in a turnover margin of minus-7 for the Jets.