Thursday Night Football: Chargers dominate Vikings in first half, lead 21-3

Carson Wentz got beat up, and the Vikings got dominated in the first half.

The Chargers lead 21-3 at halftime Thursday night.

Los Angeles outgained Minnesota 266 to 93. Justin Herbert is 14-of-18 for 191 yards and two touchdowns, an 8-yard throw to tight end Oronde Gadsden and a 27-yarder to Ladd McConkey.

Herbert also has 51 rushing yards on five carries.

The Chargers scored on three of four possessions and didn’t punt, with their only non-touchdown drive ending with a missed 49-yard field goal by Cameron Dicker. It was Dicker’s first miss of the season.

McConkey and Gadsden both have five catches for 77 yards.

Wentz hit his hand on a helmet at one point and later appeared to aggravate his left shoulder injury. He did not miss a snap, but it’s obvious he’s playing at less than 100 percent.

He has taken three sacks, including two by Justin Eboigbe.

Wentz is 10-of-16 for 99 yards, with Justin Jefferson catching six for 72 yards. The Vikings have only five rushes for 10 yards.

Will Reichard kicked a 54-yard field goal but missed a 53-yarder on the final play of the half.