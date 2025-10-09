Thursday Night Football: Jalen Carter is inactive vs. Giants

When the Eagles elevated defensive tackle Gabe Hall from the practice squad on Thursday afternoon, it was not a good sign for the availability of Jalen Carter.

The Eagles star defensive tackle is indeed inactive for Thursday Night Football.

The team added Carter to the Eagles’ injury report on Wednesday, when he was listed as a limited participant with a heel injury. Carter had already been playing through a shoulder injury this season.

Carter did not go through a pregame workout, but he was seen speaking with his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, Eagles General Manager Howie Roseman and the team’s medical staff.

The Eagles’ other inactives are cornerback Mac McWilliams, offensive guard Landon Dickerson (ankle), tight end Grant Calcaterra (oblique), wide receiver Xavier Gipson and quarterback Sam Howell. Howell will serve as the emergency third quarterback.

The Giants will have right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor, who was questionable with a back injury.

Their inactives are wide receiver Darius Slayton (hamstring), inside linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (hamstring), inside linebacker Swayze Bozeman (ankle), offensive tackle James Hudson III, offensive lineman Evan Neal, defensive lineman Elijah Garcia and quarterback Jameis Winston. Winston will serve as the emergency third quarterback.