Thursday Night Football: Jaylen Waddle, Chop Robinson are active for Dolphins

The Dolphins, who are 0-2, can use all the help they can get.

To that end, they will have wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and linebacker Chop Robinson for Thursday Night Football. Both were listed as questionable.

Waddle, who has a minor shoulder injury, did not even need a pregame workout for the Dolphins to make him active. Robinson has a knee injury that limited him all week.

Waddle has nine catches for 98 yards and a touchdown, and Robinson has three tackles and a sack.

The team’s inactives are quarterback Quinn Ewers, safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (calf), cornerback Juju Brents, cornerback Storm Duck (ankle), tight end Darren Waller (hip), defensive tackle Zeek Biggers and wide receiver Tahj Washington. Ewers will serve as the emergency third quarterback.

The Bills won’t have defensive tackle Ed Oliver (ankle), linebacker Matt Milano (pec), defensive back Jordan Hancock, cornerback Ja’Marcus Ingram, wide receiver Curtis Samuel, defensive end Landon Jackson or offensive lineman Chase Lundt.