Thursday Night Football: LT Christian Darrisaw is active, but RT Brian O’Neill is not

The Vikings’ inactive list brought good news and bad news.

Left tackle Christian Darrisaw is active after an extensive pregame workout. He was questionable to play with a knee injury that popped up on Wednesday’s practice report.

Right tackle Brian O’Neill, though, is inactive.

He played all 69 offensive snaps last week after returning from a sprained MCL and now will miss another game.

The Vikings’ other inactives are fullback C.J. Ham (hand), linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (neck), linebacker Chaz Chambliss, defensive tackle Elijah Williams and quarterback J.J. McCarthy (ankle). McCarthy will serve as the emergency third quarterback.

Carson Wentz again will start for the Vikings.

The Chargers will have both of their offensive tackles after left tackle Joe Alt (ankle) and right tackle Trey Pipkins III (knee) were given questionable designations. Both are active.

Safety Elijah Molden (thumb) and linebacker Troy Dye (thumb) are also both active after being listed as questionable.

The Chargers’ inactives are running back Hassan Haskins (hamstring), offensive tackle Austin Deculus (ankle), offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer (knee), cornerback Nikko Reed, outside linebacker Kyle Kennard, wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith and tight end Will Dissly.