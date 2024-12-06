Thursday Night Football: No surprises among Packers-Lions inactives

Both the Lions and Packers already had ruled out four players for Thursday Night Football, and neither team had another player with a designation. So, the teams had few decisions to make for their inactive lists.

The Lions will play without four starters, as offensive tackle Taylor Decker (knee), defensive end Josh Paschal (knee), defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike (knee) and defensive tackle DJ Reader (shoulder) will not play.

Dan Skipper is expected to replace Decker.

The team’s other inactives are cornerback Emmanuel Moseley, offensive guard Kayode Awosika and offensive tackle Giovanni Manu.

The Packers already had ruled out three starters, with cornerback Jaire Alexander (knee), linebacker Edgerrin Cooper (hamstring) and wide receiver Romeo Doubs (concussion) among the inactives.

Cornerback Corey Ballentine (knee) and offensive lineman Jacob Monk also won’t play.