nbc_csu_snfchargersatchiefs_241205.jpg
NFL Week 14 preview: Chargers vs. Chiefs
nbc_csu_billsatrams_241205.jpg
NFL Week 14 preview: Bills vs. Rams
nbc_csu_bestbetsfpb_241205.jpg
Fins, Falcons & Birds headline Week 14 best bets

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Thursday Night Football: No surprises among Packers-Lions inactives

  
Published December 5, 2024 07:01 PM

Both the Lions and Packers already had ruled out four players for Thursday Night Football, and neither team had another player with a designation. So, the teams had few decisions to make for their inactive lists.

The Lions will play without four starters, as offensive tackle Taylor Decker (knee), defensive end Josh Paschal (knee), defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike (knee) and defensive tackle DJ Reader (shoulder) will not play.

Dan Skipper is expected to replace Decker.

The team’s other inactives are cornerback Emmanuel Moseley, offensive guard Kayode Awosika and offensive tackle Giovanni Manu.

The Packers already had ruled out three starters, with cornerback Jaire Alexander (knee), linebacker Edgerrin Cooper (hamstring) and wide receiver Romeo Doubs (concussion) among the inactives.

Cornerback Corey Ballentine (knee) and offensive lineman Jacob Monk also won’t play.