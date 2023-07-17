 Skip navigation
Tiki Barber says he will call games on CBS with Andrew Catalon, Matt Ryan

  
Published July 17, 2023 12:27 PM

Tiki Barber is taking on a new broadcasting role this fall.

Barber said on his WFAN radio show Monday, via Jimmy Traina of SI.com, that he will be a color analyst on NFL games for CBS this season. Barber said that he will be working with play-by-play announcer Andrew Catalon and former Colts and Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan.

Ryan was released by the Colts earlier this year and is making his broadcasting debut this year. He has not announced his retirement, but there’s been no word of interest in his services as a player and financial reasons are likely why he hasn’t brought a formal end to his playing career.

Barber has held multiple jobs in the media since retiring as a Giants running back and recently moved to WFAN’s afternoon radio slot with Evan Roberts. He will give a speech presenting his twin brother Ronde at next month’s Hall of Fame induction ceremony.