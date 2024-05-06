 Skip navigation
How Pats QB support will impact offensive ceiling
Ravens 'have some holes to fill' offensively
Which rookie QB will throw for most yards?

Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is "in danger"
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA: It's Time. Who's Complaining? Not Me.
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Titans agree to re-sign DL Marlon Davidson

  
Published May 6, 2024 04:34 PM

The Titans have brought back some depth for their defensive line.

Tennessee announced on Monday that the club has agreed to terms with Marlon Davidson.

Davidson, 25, spent much of last season with the Titans. Initially signing with the team’s practice squad in October, Davidson appeared in five games with three starts. He recorded 10 total tackles with two for loss and a sack.

A Falcons second-round pick in 2020, Davidson appeared in 19 games with one start for Atlanta before he was released midway through the 2022 season. He then spent some of the 2023 offseason program and training camp with the 49ers before he was cut from the team’s practice squad in October.