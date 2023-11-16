Titans claim Calvin Throckmorton off waivers

The Titans claimed offensive lineman Calvin Throckmorton off waivers Wednesday, the team announced. The Panthers waived Throckmorton on Tuesday to sign linebacker Tae Davis.

The Titans placed linebacker Chance Campbell on injured reserve in a corresponding move.

Throckmorton started the past seven games for the Panthers. Four starts came at right guard and three at left guard.

The former Oregon lineman started 20 games for the Saints the past three seasons.

In his career, Throckmorton has played in 40 games, with 27 starts.

Campbell was injured during pregame warmups Sunday and did not play.

A 2022 sixth-round pick of the Titans, Campbell has played four games for Tennessee this season and has totaled three tackles. He has played five defensive snaps and 62 on special teams.