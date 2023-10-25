Titans claim K’Von Wallace off waivers

The Titans claimed safety K’Von Wallace off waivers on Wednesday.

Tennessee placed defensive lineman Taylor Stallworth on injured reserve in a corresponding move.

The Cardinals release of Wallace on Tuesday came as a surprise.

Wallace played 100 percent of the snaps the first five games before not seeing a snap in Sunday’s game.

“It was kind of a numbers issue,” Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon said, via Darren Urban of the team website. “He played some meaningful snaps for us, but some guys are getting healthy for us now and everyone is rolling in that room and we are honestly a little heavy there.”

The Titans traded safety Kevin Byard earlier this week.

Wallace has 43 tackles, four passes defensed and an interception.

Wallace spent three seasons with the Eagles before landing in Arizona, and he has totaled 107 tackles, one interception and six passes defensed.