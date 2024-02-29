Titans hope to “finally” get Caleb Farley on the field this year

When the Titans drafted cornerback Caleb Farley in the first round of the 2021 draft, there were high hopes for what he’d be able to do as part of their defense.

Those hopes have not been realized. A back injury delayed the start of his career, a torn ACL ended his rookie season once he did get on the field, and further back trouble kept him from playing at all in 2023.

All in all, Farley has appeared in 12 games since joining the Titans and he hasn’t looked like a top-flight player when he’s on the field. General Manager Ran Carthon wasn’t in the organization when Farley was drafted, but he said this week that the team hasn’t given up hope for him.

“I think the big thing for Caleb is being able to turn it loose, and feel comfortable,” Carthon said, via the team’s website. “Trust me, there’s nobody that wants to be out there more than him, and I’ve had conversations with him throughout last season, throughout this offseason even. He has been in town, and he’s been working. He wants the opportunity to show people that he can be healthy, and we want to give him as much leeway and as much space to do that and finally get him on the field.”

There’s little reason for the Titans to cut Farley at this point because his salary is fully guaranteed for this year, but there’s also little reason to think that everything’s going to suddenly come together for a player who has barely touched the field to this point in his career.