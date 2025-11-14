 Skip navigation
Titans list Jeffery Simmons, Calvin Ridley as questionable

  
Published November 14, 2025 03:55 PM

The Titans could get two key players back in the lineup against the Texans on Sunday.

Defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons and wide receiver Calvin Ridley are both listed as questionable to play. Simmons has missed two games with a hamstring injury and and wide receiver Calvin Ridley has been out for three games with the same injury.

Simmons returned to practice on Thursday and was a limited participant in the final two practices of the week. Ridley was limited all week.

Linebacker Arden Key (quad) and defensive lineman C.J. Ravenell (ankle) are also listed as questionable. Running back Kalel Mullings (ankle), wide receiver Bryce Oliver (knee), and safety Xavier Woods (hamstring) will not play this weekend.