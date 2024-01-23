Titans moved very quickly, once window opened for in-person interviews from coaches with other teams

This year, the hiring process has moved more slowly than usual, thanks to a new rule that delays in-person interviews with coaches under contract elsewhere until the divisional round has come and gone. Once the window for in-person interviews opened, the Titans shifted into overdrive.

The decision to hire Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan came on the same day the Titans interviewed both Callahan and Panthers offensive coordinator Thomas Brown in person, the first day that such interviews could happen.

The interview of Brown, coupled with the prior interview of former Stanford coach David Shaw, satisfied the Rooney Rule requirement of two in-person interviews with minority candidates.

In all, the Titans interviewed 10 candidates at least once. Nine were interviewed virtually and one (Shaw) was interviewed in-person only. On Monday, Brown and Callahan got in-person interviews — and Callahan got the job.