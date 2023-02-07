 Skip navigation
Titans name Tim Kelly offensive coordinator

  
Published February 7, 2023 10:12 AM
The Titans have promoted Tim Kelly to be their offensive coordinator.

Kelly, who joined Tennessee’s coaching staff a year ago with the title of passing game coordinator, was officially promoted to the top offensive assistant today. The 36-year-old Kelly has served as an offensive coordinator once before, for three seasons with the Texans from 2019 to 2021.

The Titans fired their previous offensive coordinator, Todd Downing, after the season.

Tennessee also hired Charles London as pass game coordinator/quarterbacks coach, Chris Harris as defensive pass game coordinator/cornerbacks coach, Lori Locust as defensive quality control coach and Justin Hamilton as defensive quality control coach.

The Titans also announced that four assistants will remain on the staff but get new titles: Jason Houghtaling will replace Keith Carter as offensive line coach, Luke Steckel moved from tight ends coach to run game analyst, Pat O’Hara moved from quarterbacks coach to pass game analyst and Tony Dews moved from running backs coach to tight ends coach.