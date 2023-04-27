Titans pass on Will Levis, Hendon Hooker and take Peter Skoronski

Many thought the Titans would target their next starting quarterback with the eleventh overall pick.

They didn’t.

With both Will Levis and Hendon Hooker available, the Titans instead took Northwestern tackle Peter Skoronski.

He becomes a foundational piece for a team that is fighting to remain relevant. The AFC’s No. 1 seed in 2021, the Titans missed the playoffs completely in 2022.

They’ll now try to rebuild the line, with Ryan Tannehill as the quarterback for 2023. For 2024, who knows who it will be?