Titans re-sign RB Julius Chestnut

  
Published March 19, 2025 04:31 PM

Running back Julius Chestnut has agreed to a new contract with the Titans.

The team announced Chestnut’s return on Wednesday. They did not announce any of the terms of his new deal.

Chestnut initially signed with the Titans after going undrafted out of Sacred Heart in 2022. He played in nine games over his first two seasons and appeared in every game last year.

Chestnut ran 31 times for 114 yards and caught five passes for 52 yards in those appearances. He also averaged 24 yards on 23 kickoff returns and was credited with three tackles on special teams.

Tony Pollard, Tyjae Spears, and Jabari Small are the other running backs on the roster in Tennessee.