Titans release Jamarco Jones

  
Published August 3, 2023 04:44 PM

The Titans have released offensive lineman Jamarco Jones, the team announced on Thursday.

Jones, a Seahawks fifth-round pick in the 2018 draft, Jones signed with Tennessee in March 2022. But he did not play in a regular-season game last season, placed on injured reserve in September.

As noted by Jim Wyatt of the team’s website, Jones was kicked out of practice in back-to-back sessions this week. On Tuesday, Jones had an incident with star defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons. Then on Thursday, Jones threw a block that nearly began a fight with defensive players.

With Nicholas Petit-Frere suspended for the first six games of the 2023 season, Jones was an option to start at right tackle. The Titans also have Chris Hubbard on the roster who could take over that role for Petit-Frere.

Jones has appeared in 35 games with seven starts in his career.