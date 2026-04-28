Titans say they’re not done adding to their offensive line

The Titans’ offensive line is not a finished product, even with the draft and free agency in the rear-view mirror.

Titans assistant GM Dave Ziegler said today that the offensive line is still an area of the team where the Titans think they can add players with the potential to play.

“There’s a level of competition that’s still going to be taking place there,” Ziegler said. “Whether it’s offensive line or other positions, we’ll continue to look to improve. Free agency is over and the draft is over, but there’s still an element of different areas of the team we will continue to add competition to. Offensive line will be one of those positions, along with some others. We’re going to give those guys an opportunity, they have the opportunity this spring, to prove themselves and earn the trust of the offensive staff, and have an opportunity to secure a role, but we’re also going to bring competition in, and if we can improve a position we’ll improve it.”

The Titans additions to the offensive line this offseason included center Austin Schlottman, guard Cordell Volson and tackle Austin Deculus in free agency, and guard Fernando Carmona and center Pat Coogan in the draft. More could be coming.

“We’re excited about the group that we have,” Ziegler said. “But understand that we’re going to look to bring competition in.”