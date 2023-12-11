Titans sign Jonathan Ward, Ty Zentner to active roster

The Titans announced a handful of roster moves ahead of Monday night’s game against the Dolphins.

Running back Jonathan Ward and punter Ty Zentner were signed to the 53-man roster off of the practice squad. They also elevated defensive lineman Marlon Davidson and linebacker JoJo Domann from the practice squad on a temporary basis.

Ward has played in two games for the Titans this year. He’s played 50 special teams snaps and three offensive snaps.

Zentner signed with the team after Ryan Stonehouse suffered a season-ending knee injury in Tennessee’s Week 13 loss to the Colts. He played in four games for the Texans earlier this season.