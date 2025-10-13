Titans to name Mike McCoy interim head coach

After firing Brian Callahan earlier on Monday, the Titans have found his replacement for the rest of 2025.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Tennessee will name Mike McCoy its interim head coach.

McCoy, 53, joined the Titans as a senior offensive assistant earlier this year. The Chargers head coach from 2013-2016, McCoy has since served as the Broncos offensive coordinator (2017), the Cardinals offensive coordinator (2018), and the Jaguars quarterbacks coach (2022-2024).

McCoy accumulated a 27-37 record with the Chargers during their last four seasons in San Diego.

A former pro quarterback, McCoy went undrafted out of Utah in 1995, spending time with the Broncos, Packers, 49ers, Eagles, and Seahawks in the league. He got into coaching with the Panthers in 2000 as an offensive assistant, eventually working his way up to passing game coordinator and QBs coach. He was hired as Broncos offensive coordinator in 2009, sticking with the organization until the Chargers hired him in 2013.

Now, McCoy will need to work to develop this year’s No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward as best he can through the rest of the season.