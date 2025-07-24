 Skip navigation
Titans waive Keondre Coburn to make room for Jihad Ward

  
Published July 24, 2025 09:49 AM

The Titans have made the signing of Jihad Ward official on Thursday and announced a corresponding roster move.

Tennessee announced defensive lineman Keondre Coburn has been waived to make room for Ward.

Coburn, 25, had been with the Titans since signing with the club off the Chiefs’ practice squad late in the 2023 season. He appeared in 15 games for the club last season, recording 14 total tackles in 126 defensive snaps and 18 special teams snaps.

Tennessee added Ward after Lorenzo Carter elected to retire at the onset of training camp.