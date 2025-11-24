Todd Bowles: Bucky Irving on track to return this week vs. Cardinals

The Buccaneers are on track to get one of their top offensive weapons back for Week 13.

Via multiple reporters, head coach Todd Bowles said in his Monday news conference that Irving is set to practice all week and will play on Sunday if he’s fine on Friday.

Irving has not played since Tampa Bay’s Week 4 loss to Philadelphia. He has been dealing with shoulder and foot issues.

Last week, Irving was listed as a limited participant in all three practices before being ruled out.

Irving has rushed for 237 yards and caught 19 passes for 193 yards with two touchdowns so far in 2025.

In 17 games as a rookie last year, he rushed for 1,122 yards with eight touchdowns and caught 47 passes for 392 yards.