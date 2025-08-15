Todd Bowles changes his mind, Baker Mayfield won’t play vs. Steelers

Just after the Buccaneers completed their joint practice with the Steelers, head coach Todd Bowles told reporters that all starters aside from Mike Evans and Lavonte David would play in Saturday’s preseason game.

But upon further review, Bowles wants to hold out one more starter.

Via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, Bowles decided after reviewing tape of Thursday’s practice that Mayfield will not play against Pittsburgh.

Reports out of yesterday’s practice indicated that Mayfield had plenty of passing success, particularly when throwing to Evans.

Mayfield did not play in the team’s first preseason game last week against the Titans.

Without Mayfield, Kyle Trask, Teddy Bridgewater, and Connor Bazelak are available to play at quarterback for the Bucs on Saturday night.