 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_qbroundup_250815.jpg
Clock is ticking on Stafford, Rams
nbc_pft_brianflorescase_250815.jpg
Court rules Flores lawsuit can move forward
nbc_pft_quinshonjudkins_250815.jpg
NFL ‘could still’ suspend Browns RB Judkins

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_qbroundup_250815.jpg
Clock is ticking on Stafford, Rams
nbc_pft_brianflorescase_250815.jpg
Court rules Flores lawsuit can move forward
nbc_pft_quinshonjudkins_250815.jpg
NFL ‘could still’ suspend Browns RB Judkins

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Todd Bowles changes his mind, Baker Mayfield won’t play vs. Steelers

  
Published August 15, 2025 09:20 AM

Just after the Buccaneers completed their joint practice with the Steelers, head coach Todd Bowles told reporters that all starters aside from Mike Evans and Lavonte David would play in Saturday’s preseason game.

But upon further review, Bowles wants to hold out one more starter.

Via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, Bowles decided after reviewing tape of Thursday’s practice that Mayfield will not play against Pittsburgh.

Reports out of yesterday’s practice indicated that Mayfield had plenty of passing success, particularly when throwing to Evans.

Mayfield did not play in the team’s first preseason game last week against the Titans.

Without Mayfield, Kyle Trask, Teddy Bridgewater, and Connor Bazelak are available to play at quarterback for the Bucs on Saturday night.