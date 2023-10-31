Tom Brady doesn’t mention possible Vikings interest during his latest podcast episode

The Vikings have pulled themselves into contention. They suddenly need a starting quarterback. Tom Brady is a free agent.

On Monday, coach Kevin O’Connell made it clear that he has had plenty of scenarios proposed to him since losing Kirk Cousins for the rest of the season with a torn Achilles tendon. One scenario would entail a partial-season unretirement by Brady, whose mother is from Minnesota and who spent some time in the summer there as a youth.

Brady has a weekly podcast, with new episodes landing every Monday. (It’s called Let’s Go!, and it’s on SiriusXM.) This week, Brady said nothing at all — one way or the other — about the possibility of emerging from retirement and playing for the Vikings.

For those (like me) who would love to see it happen, he didn’t say no. Still, it’s a very long shot at this point.

Earlier today, Chris Simms and I looked at the various options for the Vikings on PFT Live. We picked three each. And, yes, one of mine was a partial season with #Tommy. For the rest, check out the video.