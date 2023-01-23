 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Day Fourteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022
2023 Wimbledon Men’s Singles Draw, Bracket
Trevor Lawrence
2023 Jacksonville Jaguars Fantasy Preview
  • Denny Carter
    ,
  • Denny Carter
    ,
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Day Fourteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022
2023 Wimbledon Men’s Singles Draw, Bracket
Trevor Lawrence
2023 Jacksonville Jaguars Fantasy Preview
  • Denny Carter
    ,
  • Denny Carter
    ,
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Tom Brady gets testy with questions about 2023

  
Published January 23, 2023 02:40 PM
nbc_pft_brady_230118
January 18, 2023 08:39 AM
After Tom Brady attempted a low slide tackle on Malik Hooker against the Cowboys, Mike Florio and Chris Simms question if he gets away with dirty plays due to all his accomplishments.

It’s not supposed to happen this way on your own podcast.

Buccaneers (for now) quarterback Tom Brady, appearing on his Let’s Go! podcast, got testy with long-time friend and co-host Jim Gray, for asking a question far more innocuous than the grilling Gray once gave to Pete Rose.

Gray asked Brady whether he’ll play in 2023. Said Brady, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, “If I knew what I was going to fucking do, I would’ve already fucking done it . I’m taking it a day at a time. I appreciate you asking. Thank you.’'

At least he said thank you.

Brady becomes a free agent in March. Until then, the Buccaneers have exclusive negotiating rights with Brady. Which means no one else can talk to him or his agent.

But we know how it goes. Tampering happens, especially at the Scouting Combine. It’s only a problem if the team that does it is too indiscreet, too loose lipped, too brazen in the pursuit of Brady. Like the Dolphins were a year ago.

Potential destinations include the Raiders, 49ers, Titans, Dolphins, Jets, the Panthers if Sean Payton ends up there, and maybe even the Patriots.