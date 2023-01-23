Tom Brady gets testy with questions about 2023

It’s not supposed to happen this way on your own podcast.

Buccaneers (for now) quarterback Tom Brady, appearing on his Let’s Go! podcast, got testy with long-time friend and co-host Jim Gray, for asking a question far more innocuous than the grilling Gray once gave to Pete Rose.

Gray asked Brady whether he’ll play in 2023. Said Brady, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, “If I knew what I was going to fucking do, I would’ve already fucking done it . I’m taking it a day at a time. I appreciate you asking. Thank you.’'

At least he said thank you.

Brady becomes a free agent in March. Until then, the Buccaneers have exclusive negotiating rights with Brady. Which means no one else can talk to him or his agent.

But we know how it goes. Tampering happens, especially at the Scouting Combine. It’s only a problem if the team that does it is too indiscreet, too loose lipped, too brazen in the pursuit of Brady. Like the Dolphins were a year ago.

Potential destinations include the Raiders, 49ers, Titans, Dolphins, Jets, the Panthers if Sean Payton ends up there, and maybe even the Patriots.