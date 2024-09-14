Tom Brady: I have things to clean up as an announcer, will get better

Tom Brady got mixed reviews from his first game as an announcer on Fox, and he recognizes that he has some growing to do.

Brady said on his YouTube show that the lead-up to the game left him tired, but that the game itself was exciting for him. He also said he expects to get better with more experience.

“Certainly a lot of fun, definitely some things to clean up. So it’s all a learning process,.” Brady said “Felt like I was doing what I should be doing, and I just know it’s going to get better.”

Brady will call the Saints-Cowboys game at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.