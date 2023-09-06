Tom Brady on Aaron Rodgers: I think he’s going to have a great year

Aaron Rodgers looks and talks like a rejuvenated quarterback. He’s become, shall we say, likeable to some who maybe formerly had a different opinion of him.

At 39 and after 18 seasons in Green Bay, Rodgers has been reborn in New York.

Tom Brady knows the feeling.

Brady spent 20 seasons in New England before moving to Tampa Bay when he was 42.

“Well, it’s just, there’s a different energy about it. It’s a newness,” Brady said on the Let’s Go! podcast on SiriusXM. “It’s a fresh start to try to take where you’ve been, to bring all the good and then not to bring the tough lessons, you know? Because sometimes the tough lessons always remain unless you work through them, you know? So it’s like you go through a lot of years at one place and there’s a lot of, I would say, mental scar tissue, from losses or relationships or certain experiences. Oh, this guy had said this once, or that teammate, or this coach or that General Manager.

“Now you go to a new place and you have none of that. So now you can just hopefully bring your best knowing that you probably didn’t do everything right where you were, but you tried your best. And now you get to go to a new place with a different type of emotional energy. And I’m excited for him. He’ll be invigorated. Looks like he’s having a good time up to this year. I know he has been engaged in the offseason, which is always great, and really trying to connect with his teammates. So I’m excited to see what he does. They have a really good team. They have a really good offense. And, you know, Aaron’s been, when he’s got good receivers, man, it’s pretty dangerous. . . . I think he’s going to have a great year.”

Brady won his seventh Super Bowl in his first season in Tampa in 2020. Rodgers, who won one Super Bowl in Green Bay, is hoping to win another in his first season in New York.