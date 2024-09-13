Tom Brady will handle Saints-Cowboys, not Seahawks-Patriots, on Sunday

Tom Brady made his broadcasting debut, if you haven’t heard, last Sunday in Cleveland for Cowboys-Browns. This week, he’s working another Dallas game.

He’ll be on the call for the Saints-Cowboys game at 1:00 p.m. ET. That’s primarily because, this week, CBS has the doubleheader game — Bengals-Chiefs.

The better option for Brady would have been Seahawks-Patriots, given that it’s a rematch of Super Bowl XLIX. And given that Brady knows a thing or two about the Patriots.

That said, the Saints-Cowboys game likely will go to more of America, because the Cowboys continue to be America’s Team. Also, given Brady’s extreme restrictions on access (due to his looming purchase of a piece of the Raiders), the more he works Cowboys games, the easier it will be for him to prepare.

Brady’s results in his first game were mixed, as expected. Fox allowed the hype to get out of control. He was destined to underachieve. Especially since broadcasting games seems to be beneath him — even at $37.5 million per year.

Everything gets better with reps. And, in a roundabout way, Brady’s largely ordinary performance and largely ordinary (at best) speaking voice will authentically humanize him. Since it’s not the product of a deliberate effort to be humanized.

Like that roast was.