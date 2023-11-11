Tommy DeVito is living with his parents, and he likes it

Maybe George Costanza was onto something, after all.

Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito, the third stringer turned starter, lives with his parents.

“It was a no-brainer for me,” DeVito told Jordan Raanan of ESPN. “Everything that I need is there at the house. The decision was made since this level of football is stressful for a rookie, especially from the quarterback position. There is a lot going on, a lot of meetings. So everything outside of football is handled by my family.

“I don’t have to worry about laundry, what I’m eating for dinner, chicken cutlets and all that is waiting for me when I get there. My mom still makes my bed. Everything is handled for me. Honestly, I don’t even know if I could find a place closer to here than where I live. It takes me 12 minutes to get here.”

(Plus, if he ever needs a big knife to get a deer paw and/or hoof out of the grill of his car, he can borrow one from his mother.)

Some of his teammates didn’t know DeVito lived at home, including running back Saquon Barkley.

A New Jersey native, DeVito was undrafted in 2023. He played college football at Syracuse and Illinois.

His parents live nine miles from the Giants’ facility.

On Sunday, DeVito might wish he was at home so that he could crawl under his bed and hide. He’ll be facing the new Doomsday Defense in Dallas, where the Cowboys have won 11 games in a row. And where they tend to win in blowout fashion, by swarming the opposing quarterback early, often, and repeatedly.

