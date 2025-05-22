 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jimirsayv2_250522.jpg
Paying tribute to Jim Irsay, who died at 65
nbc_pft_hardknocks_250522.jpg
‘Hard Knocks’ to feature Buffalo Bills, NFC East
nbc_pft_tonydungy_250522v2.jpg
Dungy opens up about his favorite Irsay memories

Other PFT Content

Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jimirsayv2_250522.jpg
Paying tribute to Jim Irsay, who died at 65
nbc_pft_hardknocks_250522.jpg
‘Hard Knocks’ to feature Buffalo Bills, NFC East
nbc_pft_tonydungy_250522v2.jpg
Dungy opens up about his favorite Irsay memories

Other PFT Content

Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Tony Dungy shares his memories of Jim Irsay

  
Published May 22, 2025 11:44 AM

After the Buccaneers fired coach Tony Dungy following the 2001 season, Colts owner Jim Irsay mobilized.

He called Dungy and explained what he’s hoping to do with the Colts. Dungy liked what he heard, and it went from there and culminated in a Super Bowl win.

Dungy joined PFT Live on Thursday to reflect on his time with Irsay. The full video is attached to this post.

He eventually was asked to give us his best Jim Irsay story. Here it is: “Well, the best one I can tell you is it’s a personal one, and he did a lot for people, but I got there in 2002, my dad was getting up in age, and my dad would come to all the home games, and Mr. Irsay saw him at a couple of away games. So he said, ‘Does your dad go to every game? ‘And I said, ‘Well, he tries to go to the ones that are close that he can get to.’ So, if he wants to go to every game next year, tell him to just come to Indianapolis and fly with us.’ And 2003, he flew my dad on the team plane to every single away game. And my dad passed away at the end of the year, and my greatest memory was sitting with him and being with him at away games, just because Jim Irsay — that’s who he was.”

It’s a great example of how Irsay had a basic awareness of the people around him, and a natural willingness to go out of his way to help.

Irsay truly was one of a kind. There is no other owner like him, and there probably hasn’t been. Hopefully, there will be another.

It’s actually simple. Jim Irsay combined caring about others with the immense resources to do so. It can be a public contribution, or it can be a private gesture done with no effort or desire to get credit for it.

Something as simple as giving the coach’s dad a seat on the plane so he could fully enjoy his son’s success.