Tony Dungy’s message to the Philly offense would be simple: “Our goal is to win.”

The Eagles currently are bogged down by issues regarding the performance of their offense, which currently ranks 30th in the NFL at 261.6 yards per game. They’ve been outgained by their opponents in every game this season.

The situation culminated in a multi-hour meeting between quarterback Jalen Hurts, running back Saquon Barkley, and receiver A.J. Brown.

So what would Hall of Fame head coach Tony Dungy, whose Colts offense had a plethora of stars and rare displays of consternation regarding distribution of the ball, say to the players in Philly, if he we running the show?

“First of all, our goal is to win,” Dungy said on Thursday’s PFT Live. “And so that’s number one. And we all agree on that, and everybody’s gonna say they agree on it. Now, who are we as Eagles and how are we gonna win? This is how we’re gonna win. We’ve got a dominant front five up front. We’ve got the best back in football. We are gonna be a running football team, and we’ve got a quarterback that can also run. If we do our thing, nobody should be able to stop us running the ball.

“Now, once they load up and do all that, we’re gonna get four, five shots, and you receivers, that’s what you’re going to have to be. You’re gonna have to be the guy that makes that big play when we get the the moment, but you’re not going to catch 20 balls a game. You’re not gonna get 15 targets. That’s not gonna happen. We’re gonna win a Super Bowl being a running football team. And I think when everybody understands that, they’ll be OK. That’s what they did last year, and they won a Super Bowl. I think they could do the same thing, if they had that mindset.”

For now, they don’t. After a win over the Buccaneers, Brown’s frustrations bubbled over. Which possibly triggered an overcorrection in the Week 5 loss, during which the Eagles blew a 17-3 fourth-quarter lead.

Against the Giants tonight, will the Eagles get back to basics? Will they not try to force the ball to Brown or receiver Devonta Smith but instead display patience with a running game that, last year, ran over everyone?

We’re about to find out, when the Week 6 game against the Giants begins.