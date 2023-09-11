Tony Pollard scores again as Cowboys continue to roll

The Cowboys needed only 4:59 to score again, opening the second half with a 10-play, 75-yard touchdown drive.

Dallas leads the Giants 33-0.

Tony Pollard had four carries for 36 yards in the drive, including a 1-yard touchdown run. He had a 2-yard touchdown run with 8:03 remaining in the first half.

Pollard fumbled at the end of a 7-yard reception from Dak Prescott as Bobby Okereke forced it, but Cowboys center Tyler Biazasz recovered at the Giants 4 to keep the drive alive.

Prescott is 10-of-18 for 117 yards.