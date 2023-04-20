 Skip navigation
Tony Romo: Criticism doesn’t affect me; you can’t please everyone

  
Published April 20, 2023 02:29 PM
Tony Romo is accustomed to criticism after 13 seasons playing quarterback with the Cowboys. So, he insists he’s unaffected by those who question his performance last season as an NFL game analyst on CBS.

I think that’s normal ,” Romo told Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News on Thursday before playing in the second annual Invited Celebrity Classic held at the Las Colinas Country Club. “I think that happens to anybody. Anytime you’re doing something well, I think there’s always going to be that. It’s just the arc type of someone’s career. It’s happened to me a few times before and that’s a good thing.”

Romo’s broadcast partner, Jim Nantz, recently felt the need to defend Romo. Nantz said he didn’t understand the criticism and called it “cheap shots .”

It’s been a 180-degree turn for Romo, who earned rave reviews in 2017 in his first season as an analyst. His ability to predict plays made him an instant success on the network’s No. 1 team and earned him a raise in 2020 on a contract that pays him $17 million a season .

But Romo, 42, was widely panned after the 2022 AFC Championship Game.

“That stuff doesn’t affect me,” Romo said. “Really once you play quarterback for the Cowboys you can deal with anything. You’ve got to remember there’s always someone’s opinion there. But 100 other people that come up to you and tell you they love you. You’re not going to please everyone. I do think at the end of the day, there’s a lot more people that really appreciate what we do and I think CBS does a great job with their broadcast team.”