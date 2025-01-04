 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_draftweek18_250103.jpg
PFT Draft: Week 18 Show Me Something
nbc_pft_vrabel_250103.jpg
Report: Jets to interview Vrabel for HC vacancy
nbc_pft_kliff_250103.jpg
Kingsbury should ‘take his time’ with Commanders

Other PFT Content

Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Green Bay Packers v Minnesota Vikings
Matt LaFleur defends “totally legal” low block on Pat Jones II
New York Jets v Buffalo Bills
Jets CB D.J. Reed: I’m ready for free agency, want to see what’s next
Travis Kelce fined for dunking ball over goal post in homage to Tony Gonzalez

  
Published January 4, 2025 04:29 PM

Travis Kelce’s touchdown catch on Christmas was the 77th of his career, moving him ahead of Tony Gonzalez on the Chiefs’ all-time list. And Kelce’s celebration was an homage to Gonzalez — and a violation of NFL rules.

Kelce dunked the ball over the goal post, as Gonzalez used to do. And the NFL announced today that it has fined Kelce $14,069 for “Unsportsmanlike Conduct (use of prop).” The football and the goal post both constitute a prop under NFL celebration rules.

Gonzalez has said that he’ll pay Kelce’s fine to thank him for the recognition.

Throughout his career, Gonzalez made the goal post dunk his signature move, and some other players emulated him. But in 2013, Saints tight end Jimmy Graham caused a game to be delayed when he knocked the goal post off balance with a dunk, and in the following offseason the NFL made the move a penalty.