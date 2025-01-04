Travis Kelce fined for dunking ball over goal post in homage to Tony Gonzalez

Travis Kelce’s touchdown catch on Christmas was the 77th of his career, moving him ahead of Tony Gonzalez on the Chiefs’ all-time list. And Kelce’s celebration was an homage to Gonzalez — and a violation of NFL rules.

Kelce dunked the ball over the goal post, as Gonzalez used to do. And the NFL announced today that it has fined Kelce $14,069 for “Unsportsmanlike Conduct (use of prop).” The football and the goal post both constitute a prop under NFL celebration rules.

Gonzalez has said that he’ll pay Kelce’s fine to thank him for the recognition.

Throughout his career, Gonzalez made the goal post dunk his signature move, and some other players emulated him. But in 2013, Saints tight end Jimmy Graham caused a game to be delayed when he knocked the goal post off balance with a dunk, and in the following offseason the NFL made the move a penalty.