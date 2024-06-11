Travis Kelce: I’m gonna keep going until the wheels come off

Tight end Travis Kelce has had a lot going on away from the football field in recent years, but he’s not ready for that to become the main focus of his life.

Kelce said at a Tuesday press conference from Chiefs minicamp that he has enjoyed exploring things away from the game. He also said that football has remained the “focal point” and that he isn’t giving any thought to when he will be retiring from the game.

“I really can’t put a timeframe on it,” Kelce said. “I love coming to work every single day. Obviously, I know there’s opportunities outside of football for me. I think you’ve gotta keep in perspective that I’m a little kid when I come in this building. . . . I’m gonna do it until the wheels fall off. Hopefully, that doesn’t happen anytime soon. I can definitely understand that it’s toward the end of the road than the beginning of it. I just gotta make sure I’m set up for after football as well.”

Kelce and the Chiefs agreed on a new deal this offseason that bumped up his compensation through the end of the 2025 season, so it looks like there are at least two years left in the tank for one of the linchpins of the Chiefs’ three Super Bowl wins.