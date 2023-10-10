Travis Kelce, Nick Bolton, George Karlaftis limited in Chiefs practice

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said that the plan for Tuesday was for tight end Travis Kelce to take part in practice and the team’s injury report shows that things went according to plan.

Kelce is listed as a limited participant as he continues to try to work through the ankle injury he suffered in Sunday’s win over the Vikings. Kelce was listed as out of practice on Monday, so his return is a big step ahead of Thursday night’s game against the Broncos.

The Chiefs also listed linebacker Nick Bolton (ankle) and edge rusher George Karlaftis (hamstring) as limited participants. Both players were also limited on Monday.

Defensive tackle Matt Dickerson (knee) moved from limited to full participation in the only other change from their first injury report of the week.