Travis Kelce wants to keep playing “until the wheels fall off, baby”

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is entering his 11th pro season while coming off one of the best years of his career.

He caught 110 passes for 1,338 yards with 12 touchdowns in the regular season, then added 27 receptions for 257 yards with four TDs in the post seas and Kansas City won Super Bowl LVII.

Kelce is getting up there in age — particularly for a tight end — as he turns 34 in October. But he doesn’t seem to be planning to retire anytime soon.

“Until the wheels fall off, baby ,” Kelce said when asked how long he wants to keep playing in his Tuesday press conference. “I love this game and I know I’m going to miss it when I’m done playing. I hear you on that and that’s a business decision I’m sure I’ll have to make at some point in my life.

“But right now, I’m in this building wanting to win football games, man.”

Kelce is a four-time, first-team All-Pro, last earning that honor in 2022. He noted he’s found a good groove in getting himself ready during training camp and the preseason while staying in shape during the offseason. And he tries to focus on the little details to keep his body right.

“I just love the game,” Kelce said. “I think that keeps me living [as] a young, fun-loving football player. I get to play a game for a living at the age of 33, 34. And I don’t want to lose that. I don’t want to lose that excitement for the game that I had when I was a kid.

“Every single day I get to come in with the best team, best players, best coaches in the world. So it makes it easy to come in here and just enjoy it.”