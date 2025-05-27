Travon Walker: I love Liam Coen, he brings great energy

The Jaguars have someone new in charge for the coming season, and one of the club’s best defensive players is excited about him.

Edge rusher Travon Walker shared his excitement about head coach Liam Coen after the club’s OTA practice on Tuesday.

“I love him. He brings great energy,” Walker said, via transcript from the team. “All of the coaches do, but I think it starts with him. He is a big energy guy. He is always trying to get feedback from the players, so I feel like that is going to carry us a long way as well.”

Entering his fourth NFL season, Walker had previously been coached only by Doug Pederson, who went 22-29 in his three seasons with one postseason appearance. We’ll see if the club can have more success under Coen this year.