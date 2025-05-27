 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_belichickuncangle_250527.jpg
Unpacking Belichick and Hudson ‘disaster’ at UNC
nbc_pftpm_belichickstory_250527.jpg
Hudson has been ‘key change’ in Belichick musical
nbc_pft_draftbest_football_towns_250527.jpg
PFT Draft: Best football towns

Other PFT Content

DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_belichickuncangle_250527.jpg
Unpacking Belichick and Hudson ‘disaster’ at UNC
nbc_pftpm_belichickstory_250527.jpg
Hudson has been ‘key change’ in Belichick musical
nbc_pft_draftbest_football_towns_250527.jpg
PFT Draft: Best football towns

Other PFT Content

DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Travon Walker: I love Liam Coen, he brings great energy

  
Published May 27, 2025 04:18 PM

The Jaguars have someone new in charge for the coming season, and one of the club’s best defensive players is excited about him.

Edge rusher Travon Walker shared his excitement about head coach Liam Coen after the club’s OTA practice on Tuesday.

“I love him. He brings great energy,” Walker said, via transcript from the team. “All of the coaches do, but I think it starts with him. He is a big energy guy. He is always trying to get feedback from the players, so I feel like that is going to carry us a long way as well.”

Entering his fourth NFL season, Walker had previously been coached only by Doug Pederson, who went 22-29 in his three seasons with one postseason appearance. We’ll see if the club can have more success under Coen this year.