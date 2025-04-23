 Skip navigation
Tre’Davious White: I told my agent not to call if it wasn’t the Bills

  
Published April 23, 2025 06:19 AM

Cornerback Tre’Davious White knew where he wanted to wind up this offseason.

White was a Bills first-round pick in 2017 and spent seven seasons with the club before being released early in 2024. He signed a one-year deal with the Rams, but lost his spot in the defense early in the season and closed out the year with the Ravens after being traded.

That left him in need of a career reboot and he wanted it to take place where his career began. White signed with the Bills this month.

“I told my agent, man, if you can’t get Buffalo on the line, just don’t call. This is the place that I want to be,” White said, via the team’s website.

White made All-Pro teams in 2019 and 2020, but a torn ACL in 2021 and a torn Achilles in 2023 threw him off track. On Tuesday, he said he feels ready to return to form.

“Mentally, physically, I’m great,” White said. “My therapist told me to leave the past in the past, and that’s what I’m gonna do. I’m gonna move forward, because that’s all I can do. But just knowing the position that I’m in now, the only thing I can come in and do the best that I can and showcase my talents to the best of my ability.”

The Bills probably won’t bet too heavily on White getting back to his previous heights, but anything close would be a welcome addition to the secondary in Buffalo.