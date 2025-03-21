 Skip navigation
Trent Brown agrees to terms with Texans

  
Published March 21, 2025 03:02 PM

The Texans have struck a deal with another veteran offensive tackle.

Agent Drew Rosenhaus told reporters that his client Trent Brown has agreed to a one-year deal with Houston. The deal is worth up to $3 million.

The Texans reached a deal with former Jaguar and Viking Cam Robinson earlier this week in a move that should fill the left tackle hole they opened by trading Laremy Tunsil to the Commanders.

Brown could join Blake Fisher in the mix for the starting job at right tackle or serve as a swing tackle this year. He played three games for the Bengals before tearing his patellar tendon last season. He had previous runs as a starter for the Patriots, Raiders, and 49ers with some of his time in New England coming at the same time that Texans offensive coordinator Nick Caley was on the Patriots staff.