Trevon Diggs is back in the starting lineup, hopes for more man-to-man defense

Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs has had a rough go of it this year.

He spent all of the offseason and training camp rehabbing from a serious knee injury. He saw his best friend, defensive end Micah Parsons, traded to the Packers on Aug. 28. He was benched in Sunday’s game against the Packers.

And Parsons is being asked to play more zone coverage than he is comfortable playing.

He did not start against the Packers as discipline for on-field and off-field issues, according to Clarence Hill of All City DLLS. Parsons played 53 of 83 snaps.

He will return to the starting lineup this week against the Jets.

“Rough week,” Diggs said Wednesday, via Hill. “I guess coach is holding me accountable. It’s cool. Back on track this week, ready to work.”

Diggs, a two-time Pro Bowler, led the league with 11 interceptions in 2021.

But he tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee during a Week 3 practice in 2023. In 2024, it was an injury to the same knee that ended his season after 11 games.

Diggs underwent chondral bone graft surgery Jan. 23, which entails transplanting pieces of bone tissue into the joint to stimulate growth.

Because he didn’t spend enough time rehabbing at the team facility — his contract stipulated he be at the team facility 84.375 percent of the offseason program — he lost $500,000 from his base pay for this season.

Diggs, who rehabbed in South Florida, did make it back for the season opener. But nothing so far has been what he, new defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus or the Cowboys expected as the Dallas defense ranks last in yards, last in passing yards, last in third-down defense and next-to-last in points.

The team’s cornerbacks have no interceptions and one pass deflection.

“It’s surprising,” Diggs said. “It’s not like we don’t have talent. We got to be in position. And I feel like once again positioned to do it, . . . but it’s just all about being in position to make the plays.”

Diggs is comfortable playing man-to-man, and Eberflus has the Cowboys playing zone the majority of the team. Diggs has asked Eberflus for more man coverage.

“I have to be comfortable being uncomfortable,” Diggs said. “It’s not about what I want.”