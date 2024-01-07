Trevor Lawrence active for Jaguars in Week 18

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence missed his first NFL game in Week 17, but he will not make it two in a row this Sunday.

Lawrence was listed as questionable due to a sprained AC joint in his right shoulder and the team took a decision on his status down to the wire. Lawrence is active against the Titans and he is expected to start as the team tries for the win they need to secure their second straight AFC South title.

The Jaguars lost their last four games with Lawrence in the lineup to create a tight race for the division crown, but a win over the Panthers with C.J. Beathard at quarterback last week left the Jags in control of their own destiny.

Wide receivers Zay Jones and Christian Kirk were also listed as questionable for the Jags. Kirk will not play, but Jones is active.