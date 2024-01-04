Trevor Lawrence: My shoulder is getting better every day

With the Jaguars needing a victory over the Titans on Sunday to clinch the AFC South, quarterback Trevor Lawrence returned to practice on Wednesday after missing the first game of his career.

Lawrence was officially listed as limited on Wednesday with a right shoulder and left finger injury. Before the day’s practice, he addressed his shoulder injury with reporters.

“It’s feeling better,” Lawrence said in his press conference. “Obviously, missing last week’s game is a little slower than I would’ve liked to be progressing. It actually feels pretty decent today, it’s getting better every day. I’m just trying to be cautious but also aggressive in how I’m trying to treat it and do everything I can to get back as quick as possible, but also be smart.

“It’s a fine line, but I’m feeling better.”

Laurence noted he’s hoping to progress a little more each day to where he can play on Sunday.

“I think certain movements bother it more than others, there’s some things that I can do and some areas where I have totally normal strength. It’s functional and all of that, but certain positions, there is some aggravation,” Lawrence said. “That’s getting better every day, but still, would like to see that go down a little bit before I just totally let it loose.”

Lawrence and the Jaguars beat the Titans 34-14 back in Week 11. Needing this win to clinch the AFC South, the quarterback is clearly planning to play and said he’s not changing his approach against the division rival for Week 18.

“I think you prepare the same way, the biggest thing is just during the week, you prepare yourself for those moments,” Lawrence said. “You do everything you can to have your plan down, to watch the tape, know the team, know the opponent you’re playing and be prepared because that’s something where you can’t make up for that on Sunday — it’s too late.

“We know what to do, we’ve been in this situation before, like we said. I think we trust our process and we know how to prepare for games like this. The attention to detail throughout the week is going to be huge, leading up to Sunday. On Sunday, everybody is going to be juiced, everybody is going to be amped. We know what’s on the line, but we’ve got to take care of today first and then tomorrow and Friday, Saturday, then we’ll get there Sunday.”