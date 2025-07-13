 Skip navigation
Trevor Lawrence on Travis Hunter: It’s a lot on a rookie, but he’s been great

  
All NFL rookies face a transition period when they enter the league, but Jaguars first-round pick Travis Hunter is facing a somewhat steeper one than most of his peers.

Hunter will be playing wide receiver and cornerback for the Jags this season, which means he’ll be doing twice as much work as a player who concentrates on one position. The Jaguars eased him into that process by devoting almost every day of the offseason program to one of those spots and quarterback Trevor Lawrence said this week that Hunter has handled the extra workload well to this point.

“Travis has been great — just his work ethic, how he’s come in,” Lawrence said, via Jamal St. Cyr of WJXT. “He’s been one of the hardest-working guys we have. I think it’s commitment to learning the playbook and trying to learn the two systems. It’s a lot on a rookie, it’s challenging to learn everything and he’s done a nice job. We still have work to do and we’re going to get a lot done in training camp and get us ready to play come September. I’m really excited for him and how he can help our team.”

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce recently identified one potential way opposing teams will test Hunter’s ability to remain effective while playing both ways and teams will come up with other avenues to force the rookie into uncomfortable situations. The Jaguars are betting Hunter can handle it and watching that play out will be a big storyline in Jacksonville this fall.