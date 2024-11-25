 Skip navigation
Chiefs, Broncos pace AFC West with Week 12 wins
Week 12 superlatives: Buccaneers, Dolphins win big
Commanders, Texans lose Week 12 divisional battles

NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Chiefs, Broncos pace AFC West with Week 12 wins
Week 12 superlatives: Buccaneers, Dolphins win big
Commanders, Texans lose Week 12 divisional battles

NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Trevor Lawrence set to practice Monday

  
Published November 25, 2024 11:47 AM

The Jaguars are back from their bye week and they expect to have a key player back on the practice field when they resume their football work on Monday.

Head coach Doug Pederson said at his Monday press conference that quarterback Trevor Lawrence will take part in practice. Lawrence has missed the last two games with a left shoulder injury and he did not practice at all ahead of the team’s Week 11 loss to the Lions.

Pederson said that the team will see how things play out in the coming days before making any determination about Lawrence’s availability against the Texans this week.

Mac Jones started both games that Lawrence missed. The Jaguars lost to the Vikings and Lions in those contests and they carry a four-game losing streak into Week 13.