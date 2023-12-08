Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne questionable for Jaguars

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said that quarterback Trevor Lawrence is set to be a game-time decision due to the high-ankle sprain he suffered against the Bengals and the team’s final injury report of the week made his status official.

Lawrence will carry a questionable tag into Sunday’s game against the Browns. Lawrence, who has not missed a game since entering the NFL, was a limited participant in practice on Thursday and Friday.

Running back Travis Etienne is also listed as questionable. He’s been limited in practice all week due to injured ribs.

Cornerback Tyson Campbell (quad), defensive lineman Foley Fatukasi (heel), and running back D’Ernest Johnson (knee) are the other Jags listed as questionable. Cornerback Christian Braswell (hamstring), cornerback Tre Herndon (concussion), offensive lineman Walker Little (hamstring), and tight end Brenton Strange (foot) have been ruled out.